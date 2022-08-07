Jessica Chastain has been praised by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for visiting his country as the nation continues to face Vladimir Putin’s onslaught.

The actress, 45, was met by the 44-year-old leader and head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak, 50, at a ‘closed-format’ session in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday. (07.08.22)

President Zelenskyy thanked Jessica and other Hollywood names for visiting Ukraine amid Putin’s invasion in a statement shared on messaging service Telegram after the meeting.

He said: “American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable.

“Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more.?

Mum-of-two Jessica visited children’s hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv to meet the young people who being treated from the war-ravaged cities of Kherson and Chernihiv, before she travelled to the city of Irpin.

In June, Ukraine thanked A-list visitors Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Liev Schreiber and Angelina Jolie for visiting the country during Russia’s invasion.

The Ministry of Defence said in a tweet Ukraine is “grateful to Hollywood stars who, despite the danger, have visited us”.

It added in a statement: “You are more than just an inspiration to all of us. Millions around the world have heard the truth from you about the struggle of the Ukrainian people.”

Angelina is a special envoy with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and visited Ukraine in April where she met with volunteers and refugees.

Sean was in the country when war broke out and has been making a documentary about President of Russia Vladimir Putin's barbaric invasion.

The actor also held a benefit concert, raising £2 million for the war victims, and Liev helped found a network to support and verify grassroots organisations helping Ukraine.