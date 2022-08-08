Khloe Kardashian has shared a sweet picture of her "happy" daughter True Thompson, days after welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

The 38-year-old reality star and the 31-year-old basketball player - who split again in January - welcomed a baby brother for their four-year-old daughter, as confirmed over the weekend.

And the Good American co-founder has since taken to Instagram to post the snap of True and simply captioned it: "My happy sweet girl."

The news of the surrogacy was announced last month, with a rep saying: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Tristan also has son Prince, five, with his ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, eight months, with Maralee Nichols, and Khloe admitted that she opted to have a baby via surrogate after being told that there was an "80-something per cent chance that [she] will miscarry" .

As Khloe became a mom for the second time, she's also said to have split from her mystery boyfriend.

Back in June, the blonde beauty was reported to be dating a private equity investor but is said to have called things off so she can "focus" on motherhood.

A source told E! News: "[Khloe's new relationship] has slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks. She is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work and is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush."

Khloe is also said to have "fully moved on" from her relationship with Tristan with "no chance" of the pair reuniting.

The source added: "There is no chance of reconciliation [with Tristan]. Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."

While it has not been confirmed who Khloe was dating, the television personality - who was also married to Lamar Odom from 2009 until 2013 - was said to have been introduced to the mystery man by her older sister and fellow 'Kardashians' co-star Kim, 41, back in June.

At the time, a source said: "Khloe is feeling really good with her new mystery man!"