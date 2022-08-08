Dua Lipa has been made an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo.

The 26-year-old pop star - who was born in London to Albanian parents but spent much of her childhood in the Balkan state - took to social mediaon Sunday (07.08.22) where she explained it was an "honour" to be able to represent her home country and promised to use her platform to "make a difference" to the independent nation.

Alongside a photo with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, she wrote: "Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President. It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you. [heart emoji]."

The 'Levitating' hitmaker - who moved to Pristina with her family after Kosovo declared independence in 2008 before returning to London at the age of 15 to pursue a career in music - was later thanked by the President for "continuing to honour" the country every time she makes a public appearance.

In her own Instagram post, President Osmani- Sadriu wrote: "Today, I gave the title of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, because she continues to honor our country in every step and every appearance. I thanked her, on behalf of all the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo, for everything she has done and is making our voice heard everywhere in the world."

The GRAMMY award-winning star also shared an image of a letter she had received from the President, in which she was described as a "once-in-a-lifetime musician" who had "continued" to make the country "proud" as she travels the world with her 'Future Nostalgia' tour.