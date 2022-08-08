Fred Durst has tied the knot for the fourth time.

The Limp Bizkit frontman, 51, and his new wife Arles said their vows at a secret ceremony in Los Angeles, according to a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ.

The report comes as Arles changed her name on Instagram to "Mrs D" and changed her profile picture to show off her diamond ring.

The document was submitted to the County Clerk in Los Angeles, but details of the nuptials, including the wedding date, cannot be made public by law in Los Angeles.

The wedding news comes just a few months after the pair seemingly made their romance official by posting a video of the couple slow-dancing to George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' onstage in May.

Fred was previously married to Rachel Tergesen, Esther Nazarov and Kseniya Beryazina.

His divorce from the latter, who he married in 2012, was finalised in 2019.

The 'Break Stuff' rocker's second marriage to Esther lasted just three months, while he was married to Rachel briefly between 1990 and 1993.

Fred has daughter Adriana, 32, with Rachel, and son Dallas, 20, with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Thayer.

Just last month, nu-metal band Limp Bizkit postponed their UK and European tour due to Fred's undisclosed "personal health concerns".

The rapper and his bandmates cancelled their shows planned for this summer after the frontman was advised by his physician to take an "immediate break from touring" after he ran some health checks.

In a social media statement, the 'My Way' star said: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred and Limp Bizkit."

In a video message to fans, Fred explained that he required further testing to find out exactly what is going on, while he vowed to make it up to fans.

He said: "Greetings to whoever is watching and to our fans in the U.K. and all across Europe.

"In preparation for the 2022 summer tour in U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and everything's okay. And to my surprise, my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do some more tests. And that being said, this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible. And I can only thank you so much for your support. And I truly am grateful for everyone who was going to take their time out of their busy lives and come see Limp Bizkit perform this summer. And I look forward to making that up to you as soon as possible and I'm definitely already trying to think of ways to do that."

He went on: "I regrettably have to tell you that we're not gonna be able to make it at this moment, but I'm only wishing for the best and I know everything is going to be okay. And again, thank you so much for your support as we do love and cherish our connection with you more than anything on this planet. And we are really looking forward to seeing you and doing what we do, and you know what that is.

"Let's stay in touch. Let's figure out what the next steps are. And I'm already working on something to make it up to everyone in the U.K. and all over Europe."

Fred signed off the video: "Thank you guys so much, and girls, and all the in between."

The planned jaunt, in support of their latest LP 'Still Sucks', was to include two nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton in September.