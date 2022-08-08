HBO Max is to be replaced by a new service in 2023.

The streaming giant - which was launched in 2020 and is thought to have almost 80 million subscribers worldwide - will be combined with fellow service Discovery+ as a part of a whole new platform next year after suffering from "performance issues."

During an earnings call, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said: "HBO Max has a competitive feature set, but it has had performance and customer issues. Discovery+ has best-in-class performance and consumer ratings, but more limited features. Our combined service will focus on delivering the best of both, market-leading features with world-class performance."

Meanwhile, bosses of HBO Max - which is home to hugely popular shows such as 'Euphoria' and 'Pretty Little Liars' - explained that an ad-based subscription service could be on the horizon as they prepare to launch the new plater.

Zazlav continued: "The focus of our streaming strategy is consumer choice. We believe there are multiple global consumer segments in streaming, just like there have been for decades in traditional television. Some who are willing to pay a premium for an ad-free experience, others who are more price-conscious and prefer to pay less with limited advertising, and a sizable third group who will not pay a subscription fee and only want to enjoy ad-supported entertainment. Warner Bros. Discovery’s unmatched depth and breadth of content provides us with the opportunity to offer something for everyone. Providing consumers with a range of entertainment options will maximize our reach and financial returns. "