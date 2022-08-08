Matt Smith thinks there is "slightly too much sex" in 'House of the Dragon'.

The 39-year-old actor portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel series and he admitted he questioned whether the number of intimate scenes were essential to the story being told on screen.

He told Rolling Stone UK magazine: "You do find yourself asking, 'Do we need another sex scene?' And they're like, 'Yeah, we do.' I guess you have to ask yourself: 'What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we're living in]?' And I actually think it's your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written."

Asked if he has many sex scenes, he added: "Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me."

In the show, Matt has the Targaryen family's signature long blonde hair but he hated having to wear a wig every day.

He said: "It looks great but it’s a f****** pain in the a***.

“It took an hour and a quarter to put on every day. I was like, ‘Obviously the Targaryens are known for their blonde hair — but can’t we just give them some highlights?’”

The British star has yet to see the finished show but he's hopeful it will be a hit.

He said: “I haven’t seen it yet — and often your experience of making it is different from your experience of watching it.

“But I hope it’s good. Obviously, you’re standing on the legacy of a show that had a big impact on people. And you’re never going to be able to recreate that. It’s a bit like being in a band: you’ve got to play the hits, but you’ve also got to hope the second album delivers something that moves the narrative forward.

“It’s a great cast. The characters are really, really interesting. And it’s based on George R.R. Martin’s book. That’s one thing we’ve got going for us: we’re not just plucking fantasy out of thin air. It comes from the mind of George, who’s really clever, and has created a world that feels like it’s translatable.”

And Matt admitted he also hasn't read the book, 2018's 'Fire and Blood', that the show is based on.

He said: “Not in its entirety. It’s a big f****** book.”