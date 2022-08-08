Gemma Chan loves Louis Vuitton's "bold designs".

The 39-year-old actress has worked closely with creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere for many of her red carpet appearances and loves that he takes risks with his designs.

She said: "I love that he's really bold in his designs. To me they are always unexpected. Sometimes you think 'Oh gosh, the proportions or the shapes might be tricky to wear' but they always make you feel strong and powerful'."

However, she admitted that she still gets nervous on the red carpet.

She told Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "It's still nerve-racking. You still have to sort of fake it a bit and just get through it. You know what? It is fun to get dressed up. But I'm also really happy and comfortable not doing that and wearing sweatpants."

The 'Eternals' star joked she is "lucky to be alive" because of her childhood wardrobe.

Speaking about her childhood fashion, she quipped: "I swear, my sister and I were put in flammable shell suits and then taken to a firework display. I', lucky to be alive."

Gemma recently revealed her day-to-day style is very "laidback".

She said: "My day-to-day style hasn't changed that much. I'm fairly low-key and quite laidback, particularly now having been in tracksuits with comfortable elasticated waists for over a year. I'm very much still in that vibe when I'm in my downtime.”

However, the ‘Humans’ star admits to be “lucky” to get to be more daring while at star-studded events with both “established” and “emerging” designers, ranging from Oscar De La Renta and Zuhair Murad to Miss Sohee and Casablanca.

She added: "But, I've been lucky enough to be able to take more risks on the red carpet and go for a bit more drama, and be a bit more playful. I'm also more intentional with what I'm wearing. One of the first tours that we did was the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ tour, where we wanted to put a spotlight on Asian talent in the fashion industry. That gave us a framework and then from there we pushed ourselves to not look only to established brands and designers but also emerging designers."