Microsoft has launched its first "singing Xbox controller".

The tech giant has joined forces with K-Pop megastars BTS, record producer benny blanco and rap legend Snoop Dogg to release the product alongside the song 'Bad Decisions' by Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook of BTS, benny and Snoop.

The controller boasts the aforementioned artists' names and the song can be played through a speaker on the device.

Xbox has a competition running over on Twitter to win one of just 30 of the limited edition controllers, which are red and black.

In order to be in with the chance of winning the singing controller, you must simply retweet a post on Xbox's Twitter page along with the caption: "#BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes."

BTS have been largely focusing on solo ventures since June, though they released the single ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ that month.