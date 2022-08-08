Louis Tomlinson is expected to launch his own clothing line.

The former One Direction singer has made a trademark application for a brand called 28, and is expected to bring out items including jumpers, tracksuits, baseball caps and bags by the end of the year.

The 30-year-old star's favourite number is known to be 28 and he even has the digits tattooed on his fingers.

Fans may not be surprised when they see the range, as The Sun newspaper noted Louis has been wearing 28-branded clothes on his most recent tour, including T-shirts and hoodies.

It comes after Louis' ex-bandmate Harry Styles launched a nail polish and skincare collection called Pleasing last November.

Meanwhile, the 'Back To You' hitmaker recently branded the first One Direction album "s***".

Louis reflected on the 12 years since he, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were grouped together on UK TV talent show 'The X Factor' and admitted he doesn't think their debut LP, 'Up All Night', was any good.

He said last month: "12 years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was s*** any way."

The 'Walls' singer isn't the only former member of the group to have criticised their music, as Zayn declared their records were "generic as f***" in 2016, a year after he'd quit the band.

He previously moaned: “There was never any room for me to experiment creatively in the band.

“If I would sing a hook or a verse slightly R B, or slightly myself, it would always be recorded 50 times until there was a straight version that was pop, generic as f***, so they could use that version.

"Whenever I would suggest something, it was like it didn’t fit us. There was just a general conception that the management already had of what they want for the band, and I just wasn’t convinced with what we were selling.

“I wasn’t 100 percent behind the music. It wasn’t me. It was music that was already given to us, and we were told this is what is going to sell to these people."