Details regarding the delayed 'MultiVersus' season 1 have been teased.

The upcoming free-to-play platform fighter by Player First Game is currently being played as a Beta, and the developer has teased that a release date for the first season will be confirmed "very soon".

Alongside a teaser graphic, Player First tweeted: "Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022."

As well as playable characters Rick and Morty, an arcade mode, ranked mode, new character variants and much more are on the way.

Announcing the delay last week, Player First posted: "A big thank you to everyone playing MultiVersus. It’s exciting to see so many players enjoying the game and the launch of the Open Beta is just the beginning ... We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 and the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."

A third tweet concluded: "We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience and enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!"

The game's director, Tony Huynh, confessed that he was "very unhappy" to have "disappointed players", suggesting the setback was due to the reaction to the Beta.

He tweeted: "I’m very unhappy that we disappointed players. #MultiVersus."

However, there is no reason for the delay.