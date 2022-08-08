Eddie Deezen has been found not competent to stand trial.

The 'Grease' actor - who played Eugene Felsnic in the classic musical - was arrested in April for allegedly forcing his way into a privately-owned nursing facility and refusing to leave, but a commitment order says a mental disorder means he can't go on trial in relation to the incident and he's now been transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the 65-year-old actor is considered a danger to himself and others around him and he will remain in the health department's care until the court deems he no longer poses a threat.

Eddie was arrested after forcing his way into the nursing home and ignoring a woman's request for him to leave.

The unnamed female told police Eddie had been by her place a number of times before and usually leaves behind items with accompanying notes.

Security camera footage from a neighbour a few doors down showed the actor also approaching their house the same night and allegedly trying to open the front door.

He was originally charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing, and one count of disturbing the peace but prosecutors changed the charges to assault and disorderly conduct.

Last September, the 'Midnight Madness' actor was arrested after refusing to leave a restaurant in LaVale, Maryland and was accused of harassing a waitress, as well as throwing several things, including plates and food, at police officers as they tried to remove him from the restaurant.

The 'Laserblast' star - who was shirtless - was reported to have hidden behind a woman in a booth and refused officers' orders to leave and ultimately had to be forcibily removed from the eatery.

He was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.