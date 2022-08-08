Khloé Kardashian is "taking her time" choosing a name for her son.

The 'Kardashians' star and her former partner Tristan Thompson recently welcomed a baby boy into the world via surrogate, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter True, and though the Good American founder is "very excited" to have a baby boy, she has yet to settle on the "right" moniker for the tot.

A source told People magazine: "Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

It was revealed a few days ago that the former couple's surrogate had given birth, just weeks after the 38-year-old reality star's spokesperson confirmed she had another baby on the way with the basketball star.

Her representative said at the time: "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

The former 'X Factor' presenter admitted that she opted to have a baby via surrogate after being told that there was an "80-something per cent chance that [she] will miscarry".

Although they have had another baby together, Khloe is said to have "fully moved on" from her relationship with Tristan - who also has son Prince, five, with his ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, eight months, with Maralee Nichols - with "no chance" of the pair reuniting.

A source said recently: "There is no chance of reconciliation [with Tristan]. Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."