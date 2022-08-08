Gemma Chan says Dominic Cooper is "incredibly supportive".

The 39-year-old actress lives in Primrose Hill in London with Dominic and their rescue cat Mr Kitty and Gemma has gushed about how Dominic, 44, always provides a shoulder to lean on, especially when she helped to launch a UK #StopAsianHate campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gemma told Harper's Bazaar UK: "I think I'm so fortunate to be in a relationship where we can talk about anything. Dom was very understanding and empathetic. I was quite open about how I was feeling during that time and he was just incredibly supportive. I definitely didn't feel I had to shoulder everything on my own. I'm really, really lucky."

Meanwhile, Gemma and Dominic have both worked with Meryl Streep - Gemma in 2020's 'Let Them All Talk' and Dominic in 'Mamma Mia' - and Gemma admitted she barely slept the night before she had to improvise a scene with the screen icon.

She said: "I don't know how much I slept the night before. I was honestly so nervous - that's when I wished there was a script. I was like - this could be absolutely crash-and-burn time.

"She's really lovely but I mean I wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of her."