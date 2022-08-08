Kanye West has shared a fake newspaper cover which claims Pete Davidson is dead.

The 'Stronger' rapper has not directly addressed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's recent split from the 'Saturday Night Live' star - who he made multiple jibes at via his social media accounts in the early months of the former couple's relationship - but has targeted the 28-year-old comic with a cruel hoax.

The fake newspaper shared to his Instagram account had the headline: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28".

Last month, Kanye pulled out of Rolling Loud Miami at short notice, with Kid Cudi stepping in to replace him as headliner.

However, during his set, the 41-year-old rapper walked off stage after repeatedly having objects thrown at him by the crowd, and Kanye also made reference to the incident in his post.

The bottom of the folded fake paper had a sub-heading which stated: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

In March, Kanye released a shocking animated music video for his song 'Eazy', in which he decapitated and buried Pete.

The video came shortly after the 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker insisted he wasn't harassing the comedian - who dated Kim for nine months before they went their separate ways - but was looking for "payback".

He recently posted a throwback snap of the comedian joking about his mental health struggles on 'Saturday Night Live'.

In the image, Pete is seen wearing a cap that reads, "Make Kanye 2006 Again".

The skit also made fun of Kanye's friendship with former US President Donald Trump.

Kanye - who refers to Pete as "Skete" - wrote on Instagram: "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME? (sic)"

He wrote: "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him."

However, he insisted "This is not harassment This is payback. (sic)"

In the skit, Pete performed an impression of the father-of-four.

The comedian said: "This is the real me. I am off the meds, take 'em, no shame in the medicine game."

Kanye - who has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - had previously apologised for "harassing" Kim on social media and said he was "learning in real time" after deleting his rants about the 'Kardashians' star.

He wrote: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. (sic)"