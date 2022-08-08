Stacey Solomon had her wedding dress designed so she wouldn’t have to bother holding it up on her big day.

The presenter, 32, also had it cut so there was no danger of her 10-month-old baby Rosie tripping on a train when she got hitched to Joe Swash, 40, on July 24.

Stacey’s wedding dress designer Marie Therese Hickey told the new issue of OK! magazine: “She wanted to be able to move and dance and didn’t want to bother anyone with holding it up all day. And she didn’t want to trip up baby Rose!”

She added about Stacey’s accessories: “As for the shoes, she opted for a pair of Jimmy Choo flats as she didn’t want to sink into her garden in heels.

“And with the jewellery, we advised her not to go for too much as the dress itself had so much beautiful detail, so we didn’t want it to take away from that.”

Stacey’s wedding at the £1.2 million ‘Pickle Cottage’ home in Essex she shares with Joe and her children, with guests under strict orders not to capture it on phones.

Marie, owner of Verona Bridal, went on: “When Stacey first reached out to us, we were blown away. It’s a bridal shop’s dream.

“We were never going to say no. Although she didn’t have a particular style of dress in mind, she adored Berta’s Muse line, so we quickly jumped onto a Zoom to show her everything we had in store from that collection, as well as a couple of ‘wild card’ options.

“During the call, Stacey pointed out a couple that she could envisage wearing, but one in particular stood out to her... the Jessica dress in the line – a stunning A-line, waist-high, corset-style, marble-design tulle gown.”

Mum-of-four Stacey – who has Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from a previous relationship, and Rex, three, and Rose, 10 months, with Joe – updated her 5.3 million Instagram followers in April about her final wedding dress choice.

She said: “I never want to forget this feeling. I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason. I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER. I’m so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason.”