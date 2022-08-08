Donald Trump has claimed he was America’s ‘healthiest ever’ president as he hints at 2024 campaign run

© BANG Media International

Tags

Donald Trump has claimed he was America’s “healthiest ever” president as he hinted he is readying to run for office again in 2024.

The 76-year-old made the boast when welcomed by supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas, where he delivered a speech.

In an apparent attack on president Joe Biden, who has been isolating for nearly two weeks with coronavirus, Trump bragged his ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson “loved” looking at his body and told Trump he was “the healthiest president that’s ever lived”.

He said about Jackson: “He was a great doctor. He was an admiral, a doctor and now he’s a congressman.

“He loved looking at my body. It was so strong and powerful. But he said I’m the healthiest president that’s ever lived… I said, ‘I like this guy’.”

At the event, America’s 45th president Trump, who then lost his premiership in the 2020 US presidential election to Biden, 79.

also continually said he had made a decision on the 2024 presidential race.

When asked by Fox News when Republicans could expect a formal announcement, former reality TV judge Trump replied: “It’s certainly not a very long period, the time is coming. I think people are going to be very happy, our country has never been in a position like this, we’ve lost everything.”

He cited the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as one of the reasons the country’s “prestige” had been damaged.

Trump went on: “Our country has never been at a worse point. They gave away $85 billion worth of equipment – dead soldiers – you still have Americans over there probably as hostages, eventually will be hostages, there has never been a time like this.

“We’ll be making an announcement in the not too distant future.”

Hungary’s populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former right-wing Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage also attended the event.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended