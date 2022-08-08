Clu Gulager has died, aged 93.

‘The Last Picture Show’ star passed away from natural causes while at the home of his son John Culager and his wife Diane.

The couple told the Hollywood Reporter that Clu’s health had detoritiated following a back injury a couple of years ago.

His career began in television in the 50s and soon became a regular on ‘The Tall Ma’ as Billy The Kid in the early 60s. Following this, he starred as Emmet Ryker in another western television series, ‘The Virginian’

Clu also appeared in ‘The Untouchables’, ‘Bonanza’, ‘The Mod Squad’, ‘CHiPs’, ‘Knight Rider’, ‘MacGyver’, and ‘Walker Texas Ranger’.

He made his movie debut in the 1964 film ‘The Killers’, before starring in the 1971 flick ‘The Last Picture Show’ and acted in many horror films, such as ‘The Return of the Living Dead’ and ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge’.

His last role was in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’, where he portrayed a book store owner.

Clu’s wife, the actress Miriam Byrd-Nethery died in 2003 after more than 50 years of marriage, with whom he had two sons, John and Tom.

Tributes for the late actor poured in across social media

Actor Jeffrey Combs tweeted: “As a kid I loved Clu Gulager.It was a thrill to meet him get to know him. On opening night of NEVERMORE in 2009 I arrived hours early to the theatre. Clu was sitting in the lobby. No one else around. I had no idea he was coming. He said, “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Filmmaker Sean Baker also posted on Twitter: “RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly talented, hilarious, gentle and kind. And he adored cinema. We will miss you Clu.”