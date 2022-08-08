Dame Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73.

The ‘Grease’ star died with loved ones by her side at her ranch home in Southern California on Monday (08.08.22), according to her husband, John Easterling, who did not give a cause of death.

A Facebook post read: We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

However, a source known to TMZ said: "After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer,” which was first diagnosed in 1992, more than 30 years ago. In 2013, it resurfaced before going into remission again until it reappeared in 2017.

Olivia got her big break in the 1978 movie musical as good two shoes teenager Sandy Olsen - in which she starred opposite John Travolta’s hunky bad boy Danny Zuko - and originated the new song ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’.

This came after her pop career - which began in the early 70s - where Olivia made her name with a string of pop hits, such as ‘If Not for You’, ‘Let Me Be There’ and the smash hit ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’.

The ‘Glee’ guest star had daughter Chloe Lattanzi, now 36, with her ex Matt Lattanzi, who she married in 1984 and split from in 1995. Olivia tied the knot with John in 2008, who appealed for donations to her cancer charity in her memory.

He added on the post: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

John concluded: “Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”