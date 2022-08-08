Kim Kardashian is furious with Kanye West after he mocked her breakup with Pete Davidson, say a source.

The 41-year-old reality television personality is believed to be spitting feathers after her 45-year-old ex husband - who changed his name to Ye in November - after he mocked their relationship after the pair called it quits after getting together on the set of ‘SNL’ in October.

After the news of their split broke, the ‘Stronger’ rapper - who Kim filed for divorce from in January last year - shared a fake front page of the New York Times with a headline that read: “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28,” along with the following text: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

An insider told the Daily Mail: “Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t.”

“She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects.”

They added that ‘The Kardashians’ star has been trying to keep it civil with Kanye for the sake of their four children - daughter North, eight, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and son Psalm, three - but “won’t stand for this type of behaviour”.

They said: “She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children. She won’t stand for this type of behavior from him.”

In the early days of Kim and Pete’s relationship, Kanye made his upset known about his ex moving on with ‘The King of Staten Island’ star as he featured an cartoon - who closely resembled Pete - being buried alive in his music video for ‘Eazy’ and vocalised his feelings on Instagram, which caused him to be banned on the photo sharing app for 24 hours for harassment.

Kim - according to messages between her and Kanye - accused the rapper of “creating a dangerous and scary environment” and that “someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”

Ye turned his ire towards Trevor Noah, host of ‘The Daily Show’ after the 38-year-old comic addressed his concerning behaviour on his Comedy Central chat show, subjecting him to racist name calling.

In response, Trevor wrote on Instagram: “ You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain … Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”