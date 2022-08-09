Jacob Elordi almost didn’t prepare his social media in time for ‘The Kissing Booth’ release.

The ‘Euphoria’ star hadn’t scrubbed his Instagram page when the teen movie - which is based on the trilogy of books by Beth Reekles and also stars Joey King - dropped on Netflix in 2018 so wasn’t prepared for four million strangers seeing his pictures from his high school days.

The 25-year-old actor told GQ: “I had to go through and delete my high school pictures because that was the Instagram that I used for my life. I wish people could understand how drastic that change was.”

Jacob admitted he lived in his car before he booked the HBO teen drama where he plays abusive jock, Nate Jacobs.

He said: “I wasn’t booking jobs. I think I had — I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account, and ‘Euphoria’ was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate.”

“My car was like a hoarder’s, stacked with boxes and coat hangers and things.”

Jacob admitted he almost quit acting after he hit the big time, saying it "might sound quite sensitive and dramatic, but I am sensitive and I’m very dramatic.”

He added: "I hated being a character to the public. I felt so far from myself.”

Jacob confessed to feeling strange at appearing on promotional materials and feeling “paranoid”.

He said: “It felt like, all of a sudden, I was a poster. Like I was a billboard. It felt like it was for sale. Then my brain went through the f****** wringer. Like, I wasn’t sure if I was genuine. It really skews your view... It creates a very paranoid way of living.”

Jacob admitted to commiserating with his ‘Deep Water’ co-star, Ben Affleck about being snapped by photographers.

He said: "The worst part, Affleck said, is that in certain bleak moments you start feeling like a phony. You start wondering whether maybe you really did want the paparazzi to catch that snapshot of you."