Rosie O’Donnell spilled all “the dirt” about the onset ‘A League of Their Own’ drama to the cast of the new television series inspired by the movie.

Kelly McCormack says the 60-year-old comedian gave all the gossip about what it was like to work on the 1992 movie about baseball and what Madonna was like as she appears in the new Amazon Prime series as Vi, a totally new character.

The 31-year-old actress told E! News’ The Daily Pop: "Rosie would tell us all the dirt. She'd be like, 'This is what happened on set,' and she was just talking about how much baseball they had to do and how grimy it was and working with Madonna."

Abbi Jacobson - who stars and created the show that drops on 12 August on the streaming platform - intended the series to be an homage, instead of a recreation.

The 38-year-old funny lady said: "We really wanted to open up and get to explore characters that were outside of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, too. What was this generation of women who played baseball like?' and, 'How can we explore the stories that weren't told in the film?'"

Melanie Field outlined her belief that “the heart” of the show is just find your true calling and your people.

The 34-year-old actress added: "I think at the heart and soul of this piece is just be true to yourself, follow your journey, find your team, find your family, and that your dreams matter."

The cast were keen for any of the original stars to come and make an appearance anytime they liked, including Tom Hanks who wished them “his best”.

D’Arcy Carden, 42, said: "I can't think of anyone from the original that I wouldn't love to see come back. I had quick words with Tom Hanks. He sent us his best and told us how much fun he had doing the movie."

Chante Adams, 27, concurred, added: "If Geena Davis and Tom Hanks want to make an appearance, we won't stop them."

Kate Berlant admitted her dream guest star would be the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna.

The 35-year-old actress said: "That was the role I think I was the most obsessed with as a kid.