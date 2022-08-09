Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

‘The Flash’ star stands accused of the charge after Vermont State Police were alerted to a complaint at a property in May, according to a police report. It detailed they found various bottles of alcohol were taken from the abode without the homeowners knowledge.

Following an investigation - which included taking statements from neighbours and looking at security camera footage - the police say the found reason to press charges against the 29-year-old actor.

Ezra was found by the cops late on Sunday night (07.08.22) and given a citation to be in Vermont Superior Court for an arraignment on 26 September, the report states.

According to an investigation by Rolling Stone magazine, ‘The Perks of Being A Wallflower’ star has been providing shelter to a 25-year-old mother of three at his ranch in the town of Stamford, which is believed to be an unauthorised cannabis farm with unregulated firearms.

This arrest is the latest in a string of legal problems Ezra has found themselves in. Earlier this year, ‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ star was arrested twice in Hawaii; once for disorderly and harassment and another time for second-degree assault.

Ezra also faces numerous assault allegations from women across the world, such as woman who claims they choked her in a bar in Iceland and another woman who says Ezra harassed her in her Berlin home.

These instances have begun speculation about the potential cancelling of upcoming standalone ‘The Flash’ flick will be halted, however executives from Warner Brothers have not implied it will be.

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery said: “ We have seen ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2.’ We are very excited about them. We’ve seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”