Neve Campbell opted out of ‘Scream 6’ because she wasn’t offered a salary matching her “value”.

The former leading lady of the horror film series - who played Sidney Prescott in all the universe created by director Wes Craven - isn’t returning for the sixth installment because she didn’t think she was going to be paid enough after debuting the role in the 1996 original.

The 48-year-old actress told PEOPLE magazine: "I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years."

Neve added: "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued. I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man."

"And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

The former ‘Party of Five’ star reprised her role earlier this year in the new ‘Scream’ movie - alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette - but revealed she wouldn’t be back for the new movie.

She said: "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

The new movie - which also brings back Courteney and David along with new faces like Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega - will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett again, who took over from Wes, who died in 2015, aged 76.

Courteney - who plays TV reporter Gale Weathers - teased her involvement in the upcoming flick.

The 58-year-old actress said: I did not die so yes you will see me. Gale’s pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!”