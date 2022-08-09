Pete Davidson has reportedly been in "trauma therapy" due to online harassment by Kanye West.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - who was dating the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian until their recent breakup - is said to have decided to "seek out help" after Kanye made numerous threatening posts about him on social media.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help."

The insider added: "[Pete] has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship...

"Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career."

Meanwhile, another report notes that while the 28-year-old comedian is "bummed" about his split from Kim, 41, he wants to focus "on the future".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life."

It's said some of his friends "already want to set him up on dates", with another insider previously revealing the "spark" between pete and Kim had "faded".

They said: "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date.

"Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

Although Kanye has not directly addressed his ex-wife's recent split, the 'Stronger' rapper did share a fake newspaper cover claiming Pete had died.

The fake newspaper shared to his Instagram account had the headline: “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28".

Last month, Kanye pulled out of Rolling Loud Miami at short notice, with Kid Cudi stepping in to replace him as headliner.

However, during his set, the 41-year-old rapper walked off stage after repeatedly having objects thrown at him by the crowd, and Kanye also made reference to the incident in his post.

The bottom of the folded fake paper had a sub-heading which stated: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."