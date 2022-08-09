Anne Heche is in a "critical condition" in hospital and has "not regained consciousness" following an horrific car crash.

The 53-year-old actress is in a coma following a fiery smash in Los Angeles late last week, and the 'Donnie Brasco' star has been left with burns that need "surgical intervention", according to her representative.

They told PEOPLE: "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.

"She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Earlier this week, the star was said to be in a "stable condition" in hospital after crashing into a house in the neighbourhood of Mar Vista at high speed on Friday (05.08.22).

Local residents have been sharing their accounts of what happened, and one has recalled Anne told passers-by she "wasn't doing real well" following the collision.

Lynne Bernstein, who lives in nearby Venice with wife Natalie, told how he and neighbours Dave and Gabriel were able to talk to the 'Volcano' star after she drove "almost all the way through" a house and her car "almost immediately" caught fire.

Dave was able to get into the back of the car to speak with the driver.

Lynne said: "She responded that she wasn't doing real well.

"He actually talked to her briefly. Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something ... if she was okay and she said she couldn't."

The group tried their best to free Anne from her vehicle and Lynne thinks if they had been able to do so before the fire brigade arrives "maybe she wouldn't be suffering the way she is now."

Noting that Gabriel tried to put out the fire while Dave tried to get Anne out, Lynne said: "We were having a hard time seeing and breathing.

"[Dave was] overcome by the smoke. So, he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternative route, maybe we could get to her from the front of the vehicle. But the smoke, even on the backyard was pretty darn intense."