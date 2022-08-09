Ashton Kutcher is "all good" after enduring a "rare vasculitis episode."

The 44-year-old actor suffered an "autoimmune flair-up" from the disease - which is described as an inflammation of the blood vessels but its cause is unknown - back in 2019 and took to Twitter on Tuesday (09.08.22) to reveal that he endured hearing impairment and loss of balance as a result.

He tweeted: "Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair-up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after."

However, the 'What Happens in Vegas' star went on to assure his 17.1 million followers that he made a "full recovery" and is gearing up to take part in the New York City marathon in Novemeber 2022

He added: " I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn. "(sic)

Ashton also claimed that he is "lucky to be alive" following his brush with the disease - which can restrict blood flow and sometimes lead to organ and tissue damage - but still worries that he could lose his vision and hearing again at any time.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge', he said: "I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium.You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again. Lucky to be alive. "