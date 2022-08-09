Bella Hadid has stopped using alcohol to calm her nerves.

The 25-year-old supermodel co-founded the non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics with Jen Batchelor, and while promoting their new drink Bloom, which is a booze-free take on rosé, Bella admitted she no longer turns to alcohol when she is feeling "low energy" or a wave of anxiety coming on.

Instead, she has some Bloom.

Bella told InStyle: "Morning until night! It helps calm my heartbeat, relax my thoughts, and allows me to be present in the moment. The difference with what we've made with Bloom, compared to Spritz or Lightwave, is that it is not an 'upper' or a 'sleeper.' It's an everyday drink that really helps with socialising and calming that anxious energy that comes over us sometimes."

Bella has Lyme disease - which causes brain fog - and has massively "scaled back" her alcohol use in recent years.

She said: "Over the years, I've always found myself reverting to alcohol when I feel low energy, or my anxieties start to come up. I've really scaled back my alcohol consumption this year and have made brain care my ultimate priority.

"Bloom is really interesting, because it really does give you that hit of rosé, as well as adaptogens to settle your nerves and make it that much easier to say no to an extra drink."