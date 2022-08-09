Christie Brinkley has revealed the secret to her glowing complexion is the SBLA Beauty Facial Instant Sculpting Wand.

The 68-year-old model took to Instagram to share a video of herself without any makeup on in just a towel over the weekend.

In the clip, she admits: "I don't know how they talked me into doing this, but here I am, without any of the magic."

Christie then proceeded to swirl the wind and serum over her face.

The blonde beauty also admitted that years of modelling on the beach had left her with sun-damaged skin.

She said: "As you can see, I have a lot of sun damage.

"I love the great outdoors, I grew up as a surfer girl in Malibu."

She went on: "From there, I became a model and I was on every other beach in the world, posing in bathing suits, with the instructions of 'go get a tan.'"

In the caption, she wrote: "My Morning Beauty Routine straight out of the shower pre-makeup magic… but these wands do have some magic of their own!"

Earlier this year, Christie said she thinks her makeup tips are "pretty good" for women over the age of 50.

In completing her contouring , Christine - who spent 25 years as the face of cosmetics brand CoverGirl - explained to her followers that using a beauty blender is key to applying the finishing touches to her make-up routine.

She said: "A beauty blender...everybody probably knows this by now but you do not want your makeup to suddenly end right here. Wet your beauty blender... I like to do it with warm water. I put two different colour foundations on my hand, I put the lighter one under my eye, I put the warmer one under the cheek and then I just use a little bit of whatever is left and apply it down the neck, down the décolletage, and over the forehead."