Paul O'Grady is stepping down from his BBC Radio 2 show.

The 67-year-old star has hosted 'Paul O'Grady on the Wireless' since 2009 and covers a variety of themes for listeners but has decided that even though he has "loved" hosting the Sunday teatime show, it is now the "right time" to say goodbye.

He said: "I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go."

The former TV host - who shot to fame in the 1990s as drag queen Lily Savage before going onto TV chat show success with 'The Paul O'Grady Show' in the early 2000s - famously hosted his radio show live on Christmas Day after becoming known as 'The Grinch' and will air his final show on Sunday 14 August as he comes to the end of his current 13-week block of shows.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 said: "I’d like to thank Paul for so many years of his brilliant Sunday afternoon show. I’m sorry to see him go, but I wish Paul the very best of luck for the future and hope to work with him again as the door is always open to him here at Radio 2."

The final show will celebrate regular features such as a Lost TV Theme, the Thank You Letter of the Week, and an unexpected playlist, as well as the regular cocktail recipe, and producer Malcolm will choose another unsuitable song for a wedding anniversary.

Following his departure from the station, comedian Rob Beckett will return to the slot for his next run of 13 weeks, with further plans for the slot to be announced at a later date.