Liam Gallagher stopped playing violin over school bully fears

Liam Gallagher stopped playing violin over fears he would get bullied at school.

The ex-Oasis singer, 49, said his mum Peggy bought him the instrument for £30 in his youth – leaving him in a huff as older brother Noel, 55, got guitar lessons.

Liam was quoted in the Daily Star on Tuesday (09.08.22) saying: “Noel got guitar lessons. I think he was playing guitar in school.

“And me mam decided to get me a f****** violin for some bizarre reason, which got booted to school, there and back.

“It wasn’t cool, I looked pretty gangsterish with it, but it was s***.”

But Liam couldn’t escape bullying online over his new blonde hair.

The dad-of-four Liam was forced to hit back at a flood of sarcastic speculation he had dyed his hair after he posted a photo with blonde locks.

He shared a picture on Twitter captioned: “Ey blondie” – prompting a flood of trolling.

One Twitter user asked: “How’s the midlife crisis going?” while another simply said: “That’s grey”, with others asking him for tips on hair dying techniques and ageing.

Liam hit back: “It’s blonde... I don’t go grey.”

He added: “I’ve not dyed my hair blonde you lunatics it’s just the light n the sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine ffs.”

It prompted another wave of replies, with one fan saying: “Stop lying, you’ve got grey hair haven’t you?” – before the ‘Wonderwall’ singer star threatened to block the doubters.

