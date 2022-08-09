Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split was a "mutual decision".

The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, recently called time on their high-profile romance and, according to an insider, a reconciliation is thought to be unlikely.

The source shared: "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden.

"And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."

Another source suggested that their romance had reached its natural conclusion, observing that it had been "slowing down" over recent weeks.

The insider told PEOPLE: "Things heated up quickly in the beginning when he could travel back and forth to see Kim and spend time with her, but his schedule has gotten so packed."

Kim started dating Pete shortly after she starred on 'Saturday Night Live' in 2021.

The reality star previously revealed that she texted the comedian - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - after hosting the long-running TV show.

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband Kanye West - shared: "So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did 'SNL', and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, 'Oh, s***. Maybe I just need to try something different!'

"But Pete does not come to my after-party - everyone was at my after-party - [he] does not give me the time of day, so a few days later, I called the producer at 'SNL' and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number? And they were like, 'Yeah.' I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.'"