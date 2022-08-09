The beta version of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' is set to launch on September 16.

PlayStation members will get early access to the multiplayer beta. On this occasion, people who have pre-ordered will be able to enjoy playing the game from September 16, while the opportunity will be opened up to all PlayStation members between September 18 and 20.

Thereafter, Xbox and PC players who pre-ordered the title will be able to play the beta version from September 22.

The 'Call of Duty' franchise was first launched in 2003 and has sold more than 400 million copies over the last 19 games.

Meanwhile, Jim Ryan - the CEO and President of Sony Interactive Entertainment - previously revealed his ambitions for the PlayStation 5 console.

The Sony boss explained that he wants PlayStation games to be enjoyed by "hundreds of millions of people".

He said: "I hope that PlayStation 5, and I really believe the PlayStation 5 will be Sony's biggest and best and most loved PlayStation yet. I hope that will happen.

"I would also like to see a world where the games that we make at PlayStation can be enjoyed by many tens of millions of people. Perhaps hundreds of millions of people."