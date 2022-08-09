YouTube is set to host its first interactive gaming livestream on August 27.

The video-sharing platform has announced that the event - which will feature more than 60 content creators - will be broadcast on YouTube at 1pm Pacific Time.

Gaming enthusiasts will be given the opportunity to play along by voting in real time on unique gaming challenges.

In a statement, YouTube said: "This fully interactive livestream celebrates the diversity of gaming content that makes up YouTube gaming culture - from entertaining gaming challenges and surprise gameplay moments to honouring classic game anniversaries - all of which are inspired by the most popular trends on the platform."

YouTube has also announced the news on its Twitter account.

The tech company - which is owned by Google - said on the micro-blogging platform: "changing the way you play [console emoji] YouTube: Game On is a live experience that lets you interact with your favorite games and creators! Join in on the fun on August 27th at 1pm PT / 4pm ET to watch it live (sic)"

And in response to a comment from one gamer, YouTube added: "8/27 can't come soon enough [fire emoji] (sic)"