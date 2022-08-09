Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have "mastered being together".

The 24-year-old make-up mogul has Stormi, four, and a six-month old baby boy - whose name has not been revealed - with the rap star, and the loved-up couple are said to be "doing fantastic" at the moment.

A source shared: "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well.

"They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

Kylie and Stormi were both recently spotted in the crowd during one of Travis' performances in London. And the brunette beauty loves that Travis takes such a hands-on approach to parenting.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that.

"He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."

Earlier this year, a source claimed that Kylie and Travis "work really well as parents".

The celebrity couple - who actually split in 2019, before rekindling their romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic - are "very streamlined" as parents.

The insider explained: "Kylie is very maternal, and Travis is also very paternal. They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined."

The reality star - who previously dated rapper Tyga - has also relished the challenge of motherhood over recent years.

The source added: "She has learned so much about being a mom in the process."