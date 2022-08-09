Netflix's video games have been downloaded 23.3 million times.

The streaming giant has been investing lots of time and money into its video game products over recent years - but as yet, consumers are still largely overlooking what they have to offer.

New data has revealed that 1.7 million Netflix subscribers are engaging with the service's games on a daily basis. That equates to less than one percent of Netflix's 221 million subscribers, according to CNBC.

Figures - which have been provided by Apptopia, a global app tracker - show that Netflix's games have been downloaded 23.3 million times. That number is equal to around ten percent of Netflix's subscribers. However, lots of users may have downloaded multiple gaming titles.

Despite this, Netflix remains ambitious in the gaming sphere.

And Netflix previously cited Epic Games and TikTok as two of its biggest rivals, even though they seemingly exist in different industries.

Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters admitted that the company is still learning about the gaming industry, too.

He said: "We’re going to be experimental and try a bunch of things. But I would say the eyes that we have on the long-term prize really centre more around our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, the characters, the stories that we’re building."