Dame Olivia Newton-John shared one final picture with her husband John Easterling just days before her death.

The legendary 'Grease' actress - who tied the knot with producer and businessman John, 70, back in 2008 - passed away on Monday (08.05.22) after battling breast cancer for 30 years but took to Facebook just five days earlier to share a throwback photo of herself and her husband in what ultimately became her final social media post.

She captioned the photograph: "#FlashbackFriday [heart emoji]"

The 'Physical' hitmaker was initially married to soap star Matt Lattanzi - who she met on the set of 1980 fantasy musical 'Xanadu' - between 1984 and 1995 and had daughter Chloe, 36, with him but eventually wed Amazon Herb Company in 2008 and remained married to him until her death.

Back in 2021, Olivia - who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and spent more than 20 years in remission before it returned in 2013 and eventually spread to her lower back four years later - admitted she was "lucky" to have married a man who specialises in plant medicine and was being "helped in every area" by his cannabis.

She told PEOPLE: "I'm very lucky to be married to a wonderful man who is a plant medicine man, and he has great knowledge. Now he's growing medicinal cannabis for me, and it just has been wonderful. It helps me in every area."

Following her death, John Travolta - who starred opposite Olivia in the 1978 musical megahit as starcrossed lovers Danny and Sandy - led the tributes to the tragic singer and remembered her as having had an "incredible" impact on the world.

He wrote: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"