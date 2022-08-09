Chrishell Stause thinks the public have "misconceptions" of her.

The 41-year-old TV star - who is best known for appearing in Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' - has taken to social media in a bid to dispel some of the ideas that people have of her.

In a bid to change perceptions, Chrishell wrote on her Instagram Story: "Things I hear I thought I might address for those wanting to know me more.

"1. I am a push over or mean girl. I set boundaries and if pushed too far WILL push back. I try to be nice to everyone if possible. (sic)"

Chrishell - who previously dated her 'Selling Sunset' co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim - also denied the accusation that she craves attention and publicity.

In fact, Chrishell revealed that she recently rejected a "very lucrative" TV opportunity because it "didn’t align with where [her] heart is."

Her Instagram post continued: "2. I do everything for press There are so many things I constantly try to keep private and avoid press on but because of what I do I understand why some think this. But it isn’t true. Things job related YES. Anything heart related NO. I would never do anything in the heart dept bc it would be good for my career. In fact I just turned down a very lucrative tv opportunity bc it didn’t align with where my heart is. I follow my heart and this trait can be a thorn in my side but it’s just who I am.

"3. I am an annoying pick me girl Recovering from being this my whole life so valid. But lately I have come into my own and am loving it regardless of what strangers will think.

"I will always be SO grateful for the success I’ve had and I know misconceptions are part of the territory. So all good-just responding from my point of view for those wondering. (sic)"