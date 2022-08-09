Chrishell Stause hits back at 'misconceptions'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Chrishell Stause thinks the public have "misconceptions" of her.

The 41-year-old TV star - who is best known for appearing in Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' - has taken to social media in a bid to dispel some of the ideas that people have of her.

In a bid to change perceptions, Chrishell wrote on her Instagram Story: "Things I hear I thought I might address for those wanting to know me more.

"1. I am a push over or mean girl. I set boundaries and if pushed too far WILL push back. I try to be nice to everyone if possible. (sic)"

Chrishell - who previously dated her 'Selling Sunset' co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim - also denied the accusation that she craves attention and publicity.

In fact, Chrishell revealed that she recently rejected a "very lucrative" TV opportunity because it "didn’t align with where [her] heart is."

Her Instagram post continued: "2. I do everything for press There are so many things I constantly try to keep private and avoid press on but because of what I do I understand why some think this. But it isn’t true. Things job related YES. Anything heart related NO. I would never do anything in the heart dept bc it would be good for my career. In fact I just turned down a very lucrative tv opportunity bc it didn’t align with where my heart is. I follow my heart and this trait can be a thorn in my side but it’s just who I am.

"3. I am an annoying pick me girl Recovering from being this my whole life so valid. But lately I have come into my own and am loving it regardless of what strangers will think.

"I will always be SO grateful for the success I’ve had and I know misconceptions are part of the territory. So all good-just responding from my point of view for those wondering. (sic)"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended