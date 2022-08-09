Demi Lovato is "very happy" in her new relationship.

The 29-year-old pop star - who was previously engaged to Max Ehrich for six months in 2020 and also dated 'Camp Rock' co-star Joe Jonas back in 2010 - has reportedly struck up a "healthy" new relationship with a musician.

A source told EOnline: "Demi is very happy and in a great place and she is in a healthy relationship with a musician boyfriend."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker previously explained that breaking up with dancer Max was the "best thing " that had ever happened to her because she had ended up "ignoring parts of herself" throughout the relationship.

She said: "I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great. But that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn't think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé. In hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself."

News of Demi's alleged relationship comes just weeks after the former Disney Channel star - who previously struggled with addiction and spent time in a rehabilitation clinic back in 2018 following an overdose - revealed that she "rarely" thinks about drinking alcohol and has now accepted" a lifestyle of sobriety.

She said: "I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me. And I just realised that none of it works for me. What’s come into my life is acceptance.

"I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. I don’t think that I wanted it. And now, I made all the bargaining choices and I realised that none of it works for me."