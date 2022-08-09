Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are finding their split “upsetting”.

The pair - who met when ‘The Kardashians’ star hosted ‘SNL’, the NBC sketch comedy the 28-year-old comic used to star on in October - are both sad but coming to terms with their relationship being over.

A source close to the couple told US Weekly: “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is.”

They detailed the 41-year-old reality television star and Pete “remain friends” and still “respect” each other.

According to the insider, ‘The King of Staten Island’ star is keeping himself busy with professional commitments, such as filming the new movie, ‘Wizards!’ in Australia.

They said: “Pete is focusing on filming and his career.”

When their relationship first hit the headlines, Kim’s ex, Kanye West - with who she has daughter North, nine, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and son Psalm, three - made his dissatisfaction with her moving on very well known, such as including a claymation resembling Pete being buried alive in his music video for ‘Eazy’. After pleas to stop from Kim and being banned from Instagram for harassing the funny man, he went silent. However, the news of their breakup prompted the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper, 45 - who changed his name to Ye last year - to post a fake New York Times front page that read: "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28,” resurrecting his old nickname for Pete.

According to reports, this dig at the ‘Bones Bones Bones’ star “upset” the Skims founder.

Another source told E! News: "Kim is upset. Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally."

They also detailed that Kim is "not okay with this type of behaviour and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this".

After they confirmed their relationship in March, Pete detailed how he didn't "mind" with the attention it gathered.

He said: “I don’t mind. I know what it comes with. I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”