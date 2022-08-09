Lance Armstrong has married Anna Hansen

© BANG Media International

Tags

Lance Armstrong has tied the knot with Anna Hansen.

The 50-year-old disgraced cyclist - who had all of his seven consecutive Tour de France victories wiped away in 2012 after it was revealed he was doping- married his longtime love after they got engaged way back in 2017 in a romantic ceremony surrounded by close family and friends at Château la Coste in France.

Lance - who has been linked romantically to a string of famous women, including country crooner Sheryl Crow - wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (09.08.22): “Married the love of my life. So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears."

Lance - who has two kids with Anna, 13-year-old son Max and 11-year-old daughter Olivia and two children from his previous marriage to Kristen Richard, 22-year-old son Luke and 20-year-old twins Grace and Isabelle- labelled his new bride as his “absolute rock” and the key to his survival.

He continued: "Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you.

"I am so proud of the couple we have become — It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

Lance - who also had his Olympic medal taken away - also gave a shout out to his “best bud” actor Chad Mountain and photographer Liz Kreutz for capturing their romantic day.

He added: “I’d be remiss if I didn’t think our best bud aka "Reverend" @chad_mountain for officiating the ceremony.

“As well as the great @lizkreutz for making sure these beautiful memories were captured. Hope you are all having an excellent summer - I sure as hell am.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended