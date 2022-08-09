Lance Armstrong has tied the knot with Anna Hansen.

The 50-year-old disgraced cyclist - who had all of his seven consecutive Tour de France victories wiped away in 2012 after it was revealed he was doping- married his longtime love after they got engaged way back in 2017 in a romantic ceremony surrounded by close family and friends at Château la Coste in France.

Lance - who has been linked romantically to a string of famous women, including country crooner Sheryl Crow - wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (09.08.22): “Married the love of my life. So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears."

Lance - who has two kids with Anna, 13-year-old son Max and 11-year-old daughter Olivia and two children from his previous marriage to Kristen Richard, 22-year-old son Luke and 20-year-old twins Grace and Isabelle- labelled his new bride as his “absolute rock” and the key to his survival.

He continued: "Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you.

"I am so proud of the couple we have become — It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family."

Lance - who also had his Olympic medal taken away - also gave a shout out to his “best bud” actor Chad Mountain and photographer Liz Kreutz for capturing their romantic day.

He added: “I’d be remiss if I didn’t think our best bud aka "Reverend" @chad_mountain for officiating the ceremony.

“As well as the great @lizkreutz for making sure these beautiful memories were captured. Hope you are all having an excellent summer - I sure as hell am.”