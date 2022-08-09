Geena Davis says Tom Hanks was “just a prince” during the filming of ‘A League of Their Own’.

The ‘Thelma and Louise’ star labelled her 66–year-old co-star in the 1992 movie - which celebrates three decades since its release this year - “so incredible”.

The 66-year-old actress told PEOPLE magazine that working with Tom was “so great”.

Geena - who played Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Hinson, who was inspired by the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from the 40s to Tom’s ex pro player Jimmy Dugan - added: "He's so incredible. He has the reputation of being an incredible human being anyway. But he really is. He's just a prince."

The Academy Award winner also praised the movie’s director Penny Marshall - who died, aged 75, in 2018 after suffering heart failure prompted by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes - and how much she loved hot dogs.

Geena said: "She made an incredible movie. My funniest memory of her is how much she ate hot dogs because on the set, they always had the hotdog cart, so she could just all day be availing herself of the hotdogs on the prop cart."

The movie inspired the new Amazon Prime series of the same name from ‘Broad City’ star and creator Abbi Jacobson, who got Penny’s “blessing” to carry on the legacy.

The 38-year-old funny lady said: “It was a 15- to 20-minute call. She was really sick; it was right before she passed away. We felt so lucky that we got a chance to get her blessing. We got into the scene with the foul ball and the Black woman who chucks it back. Penny said she felt like she couldn’t tell all the stories in the time allotted and she wanted to nod to the other parts that were important, such as that throw. We have more real estate to do that. No one is queer in the movie, and yet it’s an iconic queer film. It’s just in the air, and I don’t think that was necessarily intentional. That’s the vibe and the way you feel watching the film, if you happen to feel and look like a little bit of an outsider. And a lot of queer people feel that way. We talked about the queerness. Penny was telling this story in 1992, and that was a very different time [in terms of] what stories were accepted for a huge studio movie. If it’s tricky for us to do it now, it was for her then.”