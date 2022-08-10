Jane Lynch isn’t pulling out of ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway to avoid Lea Michele

The former ‘Glee’ star ruled out there being any “drama” between her and her 35-year-old former co-star who is replacing Beanie Feldstein, 29, as Fanny Brice - the lead role in the musical that earnt Barbra Streisand a Tony Award and Oscar in the 60s - in September.

The 62-year-old actress - who plays Fanny's mother, Mrs Brice - told Playbill: “It has nothing to do with not wanting to see Lea. I text with Lea. She and I are fine. I’m thrilled for her. I love working with Julie. I loved working with Beanie. There’s no drama here. None.”

Late last month, Beanie quoted Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ to bid adieu to the Great White Way, writing on Instagram: “But now it’s just another show, and you leave 'em laughing when you go,” before she was replaced by Julie Benko, her understudy.

The ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ star was due to leave Harvey Fierstein's revival in September, however she departed early after bosses “decided to the show in a different direction:

Beanie said:"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honour. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."

On Monday (08.08.22), Jane offered her condolences to Olivia Newton-John - whose fictionalised version of herself on the Ryan Murphy musical dramedy feuded with Jane’s character Sue Sylvester - after it was revealed she had died more than 30 years since her breast cancer diagnosis.

Jane posted on Twitter, along with images of the 'Grease' star: “ONH. Angel.”

