Denise Dowse is in a coma after contracting meningitis.

The 64-year-old actress - who is best known for her 10-year stint as Yvonne Teasley on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and as Dr. Rhonda Pyne on 'Insecure' - is currently in hospital and doctors do not know when she will regain consciousness, so her sister Tracey has appealed for "support and prayers".

Tracey shared a message on her Instagram account over the weekend, which she has now added as a pinned post on Denise's account, which reads: "Hello Family and Friends, from @dreamofthesoultd page.

"As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse . She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.

"She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I have been reading your comments and want to acknowledge everyone’s comments. I will not be responding to your texts as I do not want you to think it is coming from her at this time.(sic)"

TMZ also spoke to Tracey on Tuesday (09.08.22), and she confirmed there has been no change in her sister's condition since she wrote her original post four days ago.