'Furiosa' has shut down production.

The fifth installment of the blockbuster 'Mad Max' series was shooting in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell when director George Miller reportedly contracted COVID-19, meaning that work on the movie will be stopped until August 15 while he endures a period of isolation.

According to The Daily Mail Australia, legendary movie maker George, 77, - who created the police officer action franchise back in the 1970s and has won him a total of six Academy Awards - is believed to have tested positive for the virus on Monday (08.08.22) and is said to be isolating at his home in Sydney.

The multi-million dollar movie sees 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth take on the role of antagonist Immortan Joe as well as 'War and Peace' actor Tom Burke as Dr. Dementus, while ' The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the title role of Imperator Furiosa.

Back in June, George - who has been married to film editor Margaret Sixel since 1995 and has sons Buda, 26, and 22-year-old Tige with her as well as daughter Augusta, 34, with ex-wife Sandy Gore - explained that he cast Anya after being particularly impressed with her triple-role in 'Suspiria' and hailed the 26-year-old star as one of the "wisest people" he has ever known.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "She really is something. She's an artist and one of the wisest people I've ever known. It was the first

thing I thought about. In 'Suspiria', she played three roles, one of which is an old man, so I

thought, well, she could play one of the men (in 'Furiosa'). But unfortunately, there was no role that she would fit. If you force a character into a film, it's usually the first one to end up on the cutting room floor. I would never do that to her, but I definitely wanted to make it happen."

