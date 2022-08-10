Beyonce has hailed Madonna a "masterpiece genius".

The 40-year-old singer sent flowers and a message of appreciation to the 63-year-old pop legend following their recent collaboration on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' - which samples Madonna's 1990 classic 'Vogue' - and in the note, she thanked the 'Beautiful Stranger' hitmaker for "opening so many doors" for women in the music industry.

Madonna shared a close-up of the message and a picture of the flowers on her Instagram Story.

The note read: “Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.(sic)"

Madonna thanked Beyonce for the gesture, describing them both to be queens with a pair of crown emojis.

She captioned her post: "[Heart emojis] thank you!! from one [crown emoji] to another [crown emoji]. I love the Re-Mix! @beyonce [heart emojis] (sic)"

In 'The Queens' Remix, Beyonce imitates Madonna's classic spoken-word section of 'Vogue' as she name-drops iconic Black women in music, including Aaliyah, Nina Simone and her own sister, Solange Knowles.

She also gives a shoutout to the 'Ray of Light' himaker, singing: "Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones."

This is the first collaboration between Madonna and Beyonce.

Beyonce had already surprised fans by releasing four different versions of her 'Break My Soul' earlier in the week.

The first song on the four-track EP is a three-minute 58 seconds will.i.am remix of 'Break My Soul', while US DJ Terry Hunter provides a five-minute 30-second version.

A six-minute 27 seconds Honey Dijon remix is the third song, and the final one is a mammoth nine-minute 54-second Nita Aviance Club Mix.