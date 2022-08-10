Joe Exotic hopes a former '90 Day Fiance' star can help him get released from prison.

The 'Tiger King' star - who has been behind bars since January 2020 for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin, as well as animal abuse charges - had his sentence reduced to 21 years in January but he is hoping for a pardon from President Joe Biden and thinks Jesse Meester is the person to help him secure it.

Joe shared a photo of the 29-year-old reality star on Instagram and wrote: "Meet my amazing dear friend Jesse Meester, actor, model, and so much more.

"You will see him around on my stuff more and more as he is going to help me get a voice to the White House for President Biden to sign my pardon before November of this year.

"Show him some love. Love you, Jesse."

Jesse - who first appeared on '90 Day Fiance' in 2018 and has featured in various spin-offs - pledged to "fight" to secure his friend's release.

He commented: "We love you too Joe! People close to you turned their back on you, but not us. You helped many people through lockdown and we should never forget the truth and authenticity you lived your life with.

"It's sad that the backstabbing and lying has become the norm [in] this society. Time to unite and fight back to get you out."

The former zoo keeper previously called on US President Joe Biden to grant him a presidential pardon after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The controversial TV star also criticised Donald Trump for overlooking his case during his time in the White House.

He said: "I don’t want anyone’s pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food."