Kim Kardashian says her Beats x Kim headphones would make the perfect "finishing touch" to a Balenciaga look.

The 'Kardashians' star and SKIMS founder has teamed up with the audio brand owned by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine - which is a parent company of Apple - on her own collection of reimagined Beats Fit Pro headphones in the neural shades of Moon (light), Dune (Medium), and Earth (deep); synonymous with her own personal style and the colours of her SKIMS wear.

And she admits she'd even rock them with a less casual ensemble because they are "that chic".

Speaking to Vogue about styling the tech accessory, she said: “I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day - leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with a Balenciaga look; they’re that chic!”

The 41-year-old fashion icon says she would not only wear the headphones with her gym kit but with "monochromatic looks", too.

She told the fashion bible: “You know I love monochromatic looks, and fall is one of my favourite times of year to really get creative with my wardrobe. Beats x Kim is the perfect finishing touch to an outfit, whether it blends in or stands out."

Asked what she listens to, she replied: “Music and podcasts! And I worked with Beats and Apple Music to create my own playlist. I wanted people to fully experience the product through my ears."

To get your hands on a pair of the Beats x Kim headphones, head to Apple.com/kim from August 16.