Jennifer Lopez is set to go Live on Instagram to talk all things JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm.

The 53-year-old actress and singer's beauty brand just launched the balm, which promises to hydrate the skin and fade the appearance of stretch marks with its clinically-proven formula.

And the 'Marry Me' star herself is set to answer questions about the product during an Instagram Live on Thursday (11.08.22).

The Live was teased on the JLo Beauty Instagram in a post that read: "PSA. @JLo is going L I V E this Thursday, 8/11 to talk all things FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. Tune in as she talks about why she wanted to develop #JLoBody and takes a deep dive on FIRM + FLAUNT… the formulation, ingredients, clinical results, user-perception claims + more.

What do you want to know more about? Let us know below, and Jennifer will answer your questions LIVE.

"#JLoBeauty #JLoBody #Skincare #BodyCare #JLovers #JLoFans #SkincareThread #SkinGoals #SelfCare (sic)"

JLo Beauty launched last January.

The range includes the That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturiser, That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser, That Fresh Take Eye Cream and That Star Filter Complexion Booster.

The 'Second Act' actress admitted it was her dream for three decades to have her own skincare range.

She captioned a video promo for the line: "This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream. I can’t wait to share my skincare secrets with you!! JLO BEAUTY DROPS 1/1/21. Get early access 12/8. #linkinbio to sign up. @JLoBeauty #JLoBeauty #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate @jasonbergh (sic)"