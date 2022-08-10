Beyoncé has sparked a million dollar sales boost for a vegan handbag range by calling Birkins “s***’s in storage”.

The 40-year-old singer tells on her new track ‘Summer Renaissance’ – the final song on her first major album in six years – how she appears to have turned her back on the high-end Hermes accessory.

She tells fans: “This Telfar bag imported... Birkins? Them s***’s in storage.”

Sales of Telfars, which carry a signature T logo and were started by designer Telfar Clemens while he was still at university in 2005, have since soared.

The Telfar website currently lists all of its already popular shopping bags, which sell from $150 (£125) to $257 (£212) depending on size, as sold out or yet to be released.

The colourful faux-leather bags were inspired by Bloomingdales’ classic shopping bags and have a huge following on TikTok, with Oprah Winfrey and Bella Hadid among its famous fans.

The second-hand market in the bags is also booming.

Vogue Business reported that searches for Telfar on US resale site The RealReal leapt by 85 per cent on the day ‘Renaissance’ was released.

Beyoncé 's new album last month debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Since her ‘Lemonade’ record, the singer has also worked on albums including 2018's ‘Everything is Love’ with husband Jay-Z, 2019’s ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’ and ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack.