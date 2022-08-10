Burger King has accidently sent thousands of people a blank receipt via email.

The fast food giant is yet to comment on whether or not it had been breached or if an employee hit the send button by mistake.

The invoice arrived in inboxes from midnight in the US and 5am UK time Tuesday (09.08.22).

People have been taking to Twitter in their droves to report getting the email.

It read: "Thanks for ordering from Burger King.

"Your order will be ready to be picked up at Burger King located at...

"While you're waiting for your food, let us know how you liked ordering online! It'll help us make the experience even better."

Time will tell what went down at Burger King HQ.